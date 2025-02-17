Skip to Content
Local protest to be held in Palm Springs as a part of nationwide President’s Day demonstrations

Published 10:31 AM

Political groups here in the Coachella Valley are mobilizing to hold local protests in solidarity with nationwide protests this President's Day.

These protests are similar to ones held in early February in Palm Desert. The '50501 Movement' – otherwise known as '50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement' – is urging protesters to coordinate nonviolent protests at the White House, state capitols, and local city halls in a nationwide day of protest. 

Two local political groups, Courageous Resistance and Indivisible of the Desert, say they are planning a protest at Palm Springs City Hall (3200 E Tahquitz Canyon Way) at 12:00 p.m. Monday.

"We're gathering to stand against corruption and advocate for a government that serves all its people," says a spokesperson for Courageous Resistance. The group says the theme for today's rally is "The President May Be for Sale, but Our Democracy Is Not."

Stay with News Channel Three as we follow this protest at noon.

Gavin Nguyen

