Local groups organize anti-Trump protests in Palm Desert, Cathedral City

The 50501 Movement, otherwise known as the '50 States, 50 Capitals, One Day' Movement, is planning nationwide protests today against President Trump's policies and agenda.

Locally, two Coachella Valley political activist groups – Courageous Resistance and Indivisible of the Desert – are organizing a protest in solidarity with the movement.

The protest is planned to start at 12:00 p.m. in Palm Desert, in front of Congressman Ken Calvert's office.

Later in the day, another protest, separate from the one in Palm Desert, is being planned in Cathedral City. It's planned from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in front of the Mary Pickford Theater.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from organizers and activists as we cover these local protests throughout the day.