Vista Chino closure this morning

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) – Drivers in Palm Springs should prepare for a temporary closure on Vista Chino this morning.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. on September 3, the section of Vista Chino that runs through the wash will be closed for scheduled maintenance. The maintenance is part of routine work by the City of Palm Springs to clear shoulders and drainage lanes. Crews will also be relocating sand to the south side of the wash.

The closure is expected to last just a few hours, with the road anticipated to reopen by the afternoon.

Drivers who rely on Vista Chino for their morning commute should allow extra travel time and stay updated in case of any changes.

Some alternate routes include Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive and Ramon Road.