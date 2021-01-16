Another day of record heat; changes coming

Weather

Palm Springs and Thermal broke records for the second day in a row. Temperatures hit the 90s today which is around 20 degrees above average.

Overnight temperatures are also above average, in the 50s rather than where they should be for this time of year, in the mid-40s.

It won't be as hot tomorrow, but still far above average.

Temperatures drop significantly from Monday into Tuesday. With the drop in temperatures, there's a chance for some showers Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be around average, even below, through the rest of the week.