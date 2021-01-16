Tracking temperatures nearing records again this weekend

Weather

Palm Springs and Thermal broke record high temperatures on Friday, January 15th. With a ridge of high pressure remaining in place, temperatures will continue to track near record breaking again for Saturday.

The ridge of high pressure will slowly retrograde pushing northwest Sunday, allowing for some cooling Sunday afternoon. Temperatures all weekend will remain in the 80s.

The record watch will be to tie both Palm Springs and Thermal high temperatures from 1976. The average high temperature for this time of the year in Palm Springs is just 69 degrees.

On top of hotter than normal conditions, it will also be windy and dry. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for nearby areas due to favorable fire conditions. Winds will be from the north to northeast 20-30 mph with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Humidity will stand between 5%-10% for some areas. If a fire starts under these conditions it will spread rapidly. This warning remains in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday. Winds will be lighter Sunday.

By Monday, temperatures will drop into the 70s with rain chances being closely watched Tuesday and Wednesday for the desert and mountains. A few inches of snow will also be possible for our local mountains. Stay with your First Alert weather team as we track these changing conditions through the weekend and week ahead!