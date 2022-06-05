Windy evenings and rising temperatures

Breezy evenings with an onshore flow continue for the end of the weekend and the start of the week. Tonight, gusty conditions are expected for wind-prone areas with blowing sand and dust likely continuing. Monday night will also be breezy, with the strongest winds isolated to areas along I-10.

Throughout this upcoming week, we'll be tracking not one, but two areas of high pressure. One will be centered over northern Mexico, and another off the coast out in the eastern Pacific. These are expected to turn up the heat for the desert southwest, bringing temperatures 10°+ above normal for this time of year. It's possible we may feel a slight increase in humidity, but this will have to be monitored in the days to come.

As high pressure continues to influence our region, temperatures will continue to rise. Overnight low temperatures are likely to even come up to the low 80s toward the end of the week.