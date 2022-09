It was a pleasantly cool start to our morning, with lows uniformly in the 60s.

A ridge of high pressure is sliding into place over the Western US and that will start warm things up a bit as we hit the weekend.

Highs today will still be just a bit below average.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives at 6:03 p.m., officially ushering in the Fall season. Highs will be several degrees above normal through next week.