First Alert Weather Day: Decreasing Showers, Increasing Gusty Winds Thursday Evening

A series of low pressure systems will bring cool, breezy, and wet weather through Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon mainly to our west and a lesser chance on Friday.

Flood Watches are posted for much of SoCal, along with a Wind Advisory, too.

Most of the Coachella Valley is looking at partially clearing skies for areas other than the mountains.

What's left of our showers and storms will continue decreasing overnight, with snow levels dropping pretty significantly to 2,500-3,000 feet.

In our local mountains, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Friday morning as gusty winds and snow are expected.

Mountain areas above 5,000 feet could see 8-10 inches of snow, with up to a foot above 6,000 feet. Gusty west winds will continue, especially in deserts and mountains, tapering off overnight and into Friday.

Our coldest air arrives tomorrow morning with some chilly overnight lows expected. Otherwise we're looking at mostly drier, but gusty conditions with partly sunny skies in store for Friday.

By the weekend, high pressure will bring some briefly drier and warmer conditions, with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday and Monday.

Another low-pressure system is expected early next week, bringing light rain chances on Monday and Tuesday before a return to drier weather.