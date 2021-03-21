Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy shoots and kills suspect in Perris

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Perris.

It happened just before 11 o'clock Sunday morning in the area of San Jacinto Avenue and Bond Road.

Deputies were conducting a follow up investigation in the area, and were on the property of a home in the 100 block of Bond Road, when they said they were fired upon.

A deputy then returned fire.

The suspect was later found dead inside a home.

A Sheriff's Department spokesperson said there are no outstanding suspects and said there is no threat to the public.

One deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

The name of the suspect who died has not yet been released.