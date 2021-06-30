Car crash causes road closure on Country Club Drive

News

The City of Palm Desert reported Eastbound Country Club Drive will be closed for a few hours between Harris Lane and Washington Street due to a car crash that resulted in a chemical spill.

The accident involved three different vehicles. One of those vehicles is owned by Ocean Springs Tech pool company, which was carrying several different pool chemicals.

An employee of the company told News Channel 3, the driver of their vehicle was on their way to do his daily routine clean-ups when he said he was hit by another vehicle.

CAL Fire tweeted one patient was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Palm Desert Public Works and Riverside County Environmental Health are on scene to determine the best solution to cleaning up the chemical spill. The road will be closed for the next few hours.