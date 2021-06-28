Reporters

Crystal Jimenez joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team as a news reporter in June 2021.

She comes from our sister station in Yuma, Arizona where she spent two years tackling immigration issues, politics, and conducting investigative reports.

Crystal received a Bachelors's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sociology from the University of La Verne, graduating in 2015.

She is originally from Los Angeles and enjoys traveling with her husband and son when she can.

Crystal is happy to join the KESQ team to be able to tell the stories most important to the Coachella Valley.

You can send Crystal story ideas at crystal.jimenez@kesq.com