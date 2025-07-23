Nice Temps & Breezy Nights – Heat Returns Next Week

A trough of low pressure lingering off the Central California coast will keep high temps across the valley several degrees below normal through Saturday. All things considered, really a relatively mild and comfortable end to the week.

Expect highs in the low 100s, with some minor daily fluctuations, and lower humidity levels continuing to keep things pleasant. We'll see an increase in our onshore pressure gradient so I anticipate winds will tick up just a bit. Breezy with a few stronger afternoon and evening gusts 35–45mph south of San Gorgonio Pass in the north end of the valley. Most noticeable winds will be along the desert mountain slopes and our normal wind prone areas.

As the low pressure system finally pushes inland Saturday, the onshore flow will increase, maintaining gusty winds into the weekend.

By Sunday, a shift begins as high pressure builds to our east, ushering in a warming trend.

Temperatures will gradually climb, reaching near or slightly above seasonal norms by early next week. Looks like we'll return to the 110s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Enjoy the brief relief from our classic desert summer heat—starting mild and breezy, then heating up as we head into next week.