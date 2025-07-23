Palm Springs City Council approves bridge project near Oswit Canyon despite pushback

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs City Councilmembers approved a long-debated bridge project on South Palm Canyon Drive on Monday, despite concerns from environmental advocates.

After years of delays and design changes, the council voted to approve a version that will cut through a portion of protected land near Oswit Canyon.

Some conservation groups worry about the environmental effects — but other nearby residents say it’s a necessary move to ensure emergency access for the neighborhood, especially during flooding.

