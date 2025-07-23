Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs City Council approves bridge project near Oswit Canyon despite pushback

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 3:25 PM
Published 3:08 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs City Councilmembers approved a long-debated bridge project on South Palm Canyon Drive on Monday, despite concerns from environmental advocates.

After years of delays and design changes, the council voted to approve a version that will cut through a portion of protected land near Oswit Canyon.

Some conservation groups worry about the environmental effects — but other nearby residents say it’s a necessary move to ensure emergency access for the neighborhood, especially during flooding.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content