Palm Springs City Council approves bridge project near Oswit Canyon despite pushback
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs City Councilmembers approved a long-debated bridge project on South Palm Canyon Drive on Monday, despite concerns from environmental advocates.
After years of delays and design changes, the council voted to approve a version that will cut through a portion of protected land near Oswit Canyon.
Some conservation groups worry about the environmental effects — but other nearby residents say it’s a necessary move to ensure emergency access for the neighborhood, especially during flooding.
