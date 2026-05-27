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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert for gusty winds continues today

By
Updated
today at 5:53 AM
Published 5:46 AM

Winds have closed two major Wash Roads in Palm Springs (North Indian Canyon and Gene Autry) as gusts reach well into the 30 m.p.h. range. Winds will increase this evening, then ease into tomorrow.

A strong area of low pressure pushing across NorCal will keep winds intense and temps well below average through Friday.

Temps will be in the lower 80s for highs this afternoon, and remain below average through Saturday.

Wind Advisories remain in effect until 5 tomorrow morning across the San Gorgonio Pass and mountains.

Highs rebound into the 90s and lower 100s by the weekend.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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