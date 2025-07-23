Man arrested in Hemet for impersonating a police officer, how you can spot the signs of a fake cop

HEMET, Calif. (KESQ)-- A man was arrested by the Hemet Police Department for impersonating a motorcycle police officer.

According to the Facebook post, the rider, Marshal Goodnight, was found wearing a uniform closely resembling a local law enforcement agency, along with a duty belt and what appeared to be a Glock-style pistol.

For officer safety, the man was safely detained and disarmed. A further search revealed the subject was also carrying two taser electronic control devices, an ASP baton, and a container of OC Spray. Both electronic weapons were function tested and found to be operational.

Through investigative efforts, it was confirmed that the subject is a convicted felon and legally prohibited from possessing firearms or related weapons. Additionally, the subject is not licensed to provide any security services through California's Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS).

The subject was arrested and booked on several charges, including:

-22610 (a) PC

-22210 PC

-22810 (a) PC

-538d(a) PC

But how can you tell whether the person pulling you over is a real or fake officer? News Channel Three's Tori King is speaking with local agencies about the warning signs. See her coverage at 4, 5 and 6pm.