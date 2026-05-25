Skip to Content
Weather

Weather Alert: Gusty, Dusty & Cooler through Midweek

By
New
Published 3:28 PM

A gusty and dusty pattern is expected to pick up late Memorial Day, kicking off our week with windy weather and noticeably cooler temperatures through midweek as a stronger system drops in from the PNW.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for the Coachella Valley and mountain passes during a busy travel day for many. The alert begins at 4pm today and continues through all day Tuesday. Look for gusty winds at times potentially reaching 35-55mph across the deserts, with gusts up to 50-60mph possible along the Banning Pass. Winds will be especially strong for east and westbound drivers through the passes, along desert slopes, and in the mountains.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory for the Banning Pass, Riverside County Mountains, Yucca Valley, and Twentynine Palms beginning at various times Tuesday.

Because of increasing winds, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory from 5pm Monday through 5am Wednesday. Blowing dust and reduced visibility could become an issue at times in the typical wind-prone areas.

Highs Tuesday through Thursday fall about 10-15 degrees below average, with some desert cities struggling to reach the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. The cooler pattern begins easing by Friday, with a warming trend carrying into next weekend as desert temperatures climb back into the 90s and low triple digits--slightly above average by early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.