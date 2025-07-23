Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy holds public comment period and Tribal consultation for proposed grant program

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy announced a public comment period and Tribal consultation process for their proposed Proposition 4 Grant Program.

The proposed Proposition 4 Grant Program was enacted on November 5, 2024 by the Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness, and Clean Air Bond Act of 2024. The program aims to uplift public improvement efforts and tackle urgent climate needs throughout the state of California.

“The Proposition 4 Grant Program will bring $11 million in conservation funding to public agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley over the next five years,” said Elizabeth M. King, Executive Director of the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy.

“Funds will be available for land acquisitions, habitat enhancement and restoration projects, and public access improvements that tackle our most urgent climate needs.”

In light of the proposed program the Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy opened a public comment period where any interested parties can submit comments on the grant programs guidelines, eligibility criteria and priorities.

The comment period began on July 10 and will be open until October 10, with a virtual interest meeting being held on September 2 at 10:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams.

“The public comment period allows stakeholders to provide valuable input on the proposed grant program, while the Tribal consultation is a crucial step in upholding our government-to-government relationship with Tribal Nations and addressing their unique needs and concerns,” King adds.

The Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy reports they hope to create an open dialogue with federally recognized Tribes who could potentially feel the impacts of these changes in their communities.

The consultation period will run concurrently with the public comment period, beginning on July 10 and concluding on October 10, with a Virtual Tribal Consultation Session being held on September 2 via Microsoft Teams.

RSVPs for both events must be placed by August 27.

For more information visit https://www.cvmc.ca.gov and stay with News Channel 3.