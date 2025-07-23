Palm Springs Airport Director named Executive of the Year

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Palm Springs International Airport Executive Director was named Airport Executive of the Year by the Southwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (SWAAAE).

Harry Barrett Jr., Executive Director of the Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), received the highest individual honor by SWAAAE for Airport Executive of the Year. This award is granted to a leader who demonstrates courage, innovation, and measurable impact on their airport, community, and the aviation industry.

Barrett joined PSP in 2020 and was named Executive director in 2022. Over his time working at PSP he has overseen a period of historic growth for the airport.

During his tenure, he has secured more than $6 million in FAA grants to modernize PSP’s outbound baggage system and led major infrastructure projects, including a $36 million TSA and ticket lobby expansion and an $11 million passenger loading bridge replacement.

Employees note his commitment to transparency, accountability and community engagement helps foster an environment where both travelers and passengers feel supported and empowered.

“Harry’s ability to balance warmth with clarity, friendship with leadership, and bold vision with

everyday execution has created a rare kind of workplace: one where people feel proud to serve,” one nomination reads.

Barrett launched ProgressPSP.com, a public-facing website that tracks airport capital projects

and promotes fiscal transparency. Beyond capital growth, the executive has double staffing for PSP creating inclusive jobs for adults with disabilities.

His continuous efforts to better not only the airport but the community is a testament to his transformative leadership.

