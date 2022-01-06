Riverside County on verge of requiring medical grade masks amid Omicron surge?

Health officials in California are starting to require medical-grade masks for workers and employers, as the highly contagious Omicron variant fuels COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Recently, Los Angeles County health officials revised an existing mandate, requiring residents and workers to wear masks that offer a higher level of protection than cloth masks, such as N95 or KN95. Employers must also provide adequate masks to staff. The requirements are more stringent than those outlined at the state level.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, until February 15, 2022.

Masks are required for all individuals in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status from December 15, 2021 through February 15, 2022 [surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are recommended].

The shift in masking protocol in neighboring Los Angeles County has residents in Riverside County wondering if a similar change is coming as concerns grow over the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Admission levels driven by new infections are putting a strain on hospitals and hospital staff nationwide.

News Channel 3 spoke with Riverside County Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, on what the county plans to do and what steps residents should take to keep themselves and others in their community safe.

