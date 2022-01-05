California extends indoor masking requirement to Feb. 15

California has extended its indoor masking requirement through Feb. 15, California Public Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced on Wednesday.

The original requirement was set to expire on Jan. 15, but has been extended due to the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Ghaly said during Wednesday's teleconference that the mandate will be reevaluated as it gets closer to the expiration date.

He said that there are approximately 51,000 hospitalizations across the state. A little more than 8,000 of those are due to COVID-19. He added that the state is in better shape than it was last winter, however, hospital capacity is a concern.

Nearly 2,000 out-of-state medical professionals are being brought in to help California hospitals with staffing.

What are metrics for lifting mask mandate?



Ghaly: We're looking at where we are with our hospital systems, if pressure is improving. We'll look at total COVID picture, burden on our hospitals, understand where we are on variants, and make a decision. But masking is v important. — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) January 5, 2022

