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Local Forecast

Hot & humid conditions continue into Weekend

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Published 3:25 PM

High temperatures today pushing 110 across several cities in our Valley. You can expect mostly clear skies this evening with slightly breezy conditions picking up later this evening out of the west. We've had to contend with some low clouds this afternoon, and there's slight chance of showers in the mountains. 

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect hot and humid conditions to continue through the weekend with highs pushing 110 on Saturday and Sunday. A low pressure system to our south is ushering in monsoonal moisture that will also increase humidity and present punishing heat through the weekend. 

Longer term, our temperatures will slightly warm going into next week, with highs above average by 5-10 degrees through Tuesday. By midweek, we should start to see some relief with temperatures moving closer to normal values with anticipated highs closer to 105 expected by Thursday. 

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Garrett Hottle

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