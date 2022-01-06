Riverside County reports 1880 new cases, 12 deaths, & 59 hospitalizations since Wednesday

Hospitalizations

Riverside County continues to report big day-to-day increases in COVID hospitalizations.

Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 59 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 772 hospitalizations.

It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 7, 2021.

In the past month, Riverside County has seen an increase of 527 hospitalizations. Prior to this recent surge, hospitalizations had not surpassed 400 total patients since late September.

The county also reported an increase of 15 patients in the ICU due to COVID. This brings the total of ICU patients up to 123.

Since Dec. 3, 2021, the county has reported an increase of 63 patients in the ICU due to COVID-19.

At Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, COVID hospitalizations appear to have surpassed the Delta variant peak of September.

Today's Case Update

Riverside County reported 1,880 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 410,526.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 64,321 COVID-19 cases. The valley's data gets updated every Monday.

So far this month, Riverside Count has reported a total of 5,923 coronavirus cases.

As far as school, DSUSD has 601 cases (123 staff & 478 students). Yesterday it was at 436 total (107 staff & 329 students). PSUSD has reported 40 cases, all among students. This is unchanged from Wednesday.

There is no data currently available for CVUSD.

DSUSD is the only district back in school. PSUSD and CVUSD students return to class on Jan. 10.

Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case rate per 100K continued to increase.

Jan. 6 - 82.0

Jan. 5 - 64.1

Jan. 4 - 52.2

Jan. 3 - 39

Dec. 27 - 20.8

Dec. 3 - 13.6

This is the highest the county's case rate has been since we began tracking it in March 2021.

The county's positivity rate also saw another big jump over the past 24 hours.

Jan. 6 - 21.3%

Jan. 5 - 17.9%

Jan. 4 - 14.5%

Jan. 3 - 10.7%

Dec. 27 - 6.4%

Dec. 3 - 5.7%

Eisenhower Health is reporting some of its highest percent positives since the start of the pandemic.

As of Jan. 6, there are at least 107 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

DEATHS & RECOVERIES

Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID deaths since Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 5,620 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There have been a total of 1,115 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Coachella Valley.

The county reported 838 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 388,623 recoveries in the county.

Vaccination Data

58.6% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,618,450 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/03/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,003

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 947



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 436

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 420

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,978

Deaths: 135

Recoveries: 8,610



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,008

Deaths: 110

Recovered: 8,768



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 446

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 421



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,569

Deaths: 86

Recovered: 5,346



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 371

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 335



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,119

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,079



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 299

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 275



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 15,625

Deaths: 249

Recoveries: 14,996



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,926

Deaths: 72

Recovered: 4,662



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,258

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,226



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 415

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 407



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 995

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 978



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 5,654

Deaths: 136

Recovered: 5,299



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,196

Deaths: 139

Recovered: 4,926



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,577

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,466



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 316

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 301



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 538

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 519



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,308

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,271



· County Jails

There are 1,351 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,318 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,545 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,529 recoveries.

