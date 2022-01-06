Riverside County reports 1880 new cases, 12 deaths, & 59 hospitalizations since Wednesday
Hospitalizations
Riverside County continues to report big day-to-day increases in COVID hospitalizations.
Since the county's last report on Wednesday, there have been an additional 59 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 772 hospitalizations.
It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 7, 2021.
Check Out: California extends indoor mask requirement through Feb. 15
In the past month, Riverside County has seen an increase of 527 hospitalizations. Prior to this recent surge, hospitalizations had not surpassed 400 total patients since late September.
The county also reported an increase of 15 patients in the ICU due to COVID. This brings the total of ICU patients up to 123.
Since Dec. 3, 2021, the county has reported an increase of 63 patients in the ICU due to COVID-19.
At Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, COVID hospitalizations appear to have surpassed the Delta variant peak of September.
Today's Case Update
Riverside County reported 1,880 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 410,526.
The Coachella Valley has a total of 64,321 COVID-19 cases. The valley's data gets updated every Monday.
So far this month, Riverside Count has reported a total of 5,923 coronavirus cases.
As far as school, DSUSD has 601 cases (123 staff & 478 students). Yesterday it was at 436 total (107 staff & 329 students). PSUSD has reported 40 cases, all among students. This is unchanged from Wednesday.
There is no data currently available for CVUSD.
DSUSD is the only district back in school. PSUSD and CVUSD students return to class on Jan. 10.
Click here for more City and Community data
Case & Positivity Rate
The county's case rate per 100K continued to increase.
- Jan. 6 - 82.0
- Jan. 5 - 64.1
- Jan. 4 - 52.2
- Jan. 3 - 39
- Dec. 27 - 20.8
- Dec. 3 - 13.6
This is the highest the county's case rate has been since we began tracking it in March 2021.
The county's positivity rate also saw another big jump over the past 24 hours.
- Jan. 6 - 21.3%
- Jan. 5 - 17.9%
- Jan. 4 - 14.5%
- Jan. 3 - 10.7%
- Dec. 27 - 6.4%
- Dec. 3 - 5.7%
Eisenhower Health is reporting some of its highest percent positives since the start of the pandemic.
As of Jan. 6, there are at least 107 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.
DEATHS & RECOVERIES
Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID deaths since Wednesday. The county has reported a total of 5,620 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 1,115 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Coachella Valley.
The county reported 838 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 388,623 recoveries in the county.
Vaccination Data
58.6% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
3,618,450 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/03/22)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,003
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 947
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 436
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 420
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,978
Deaths: 135
Recoveries: 8,610
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 9,008
Deaths: 110
Recovered: 8,768
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 446
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 421
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,569
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 5,346
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 371
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 335
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,119
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,079
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 275
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 15,625
Deaths: 249
Recoveries: 14,996
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,926
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,662
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,258
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,226
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 415
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 407
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 995
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 978
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 5,654
Deaths: 136
Recovered: 5,299
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,196
Deaths: 139
Recovered: 4,926
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,577
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,466
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 316
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 301
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 538
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 519
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,308
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,271
· County Jails
There are 1,351 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,318 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,545 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,529 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments