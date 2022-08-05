Indian Wells could soon be getting a supermarket

The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells.

They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; such as pop up shops, BBQs and more. As of right now, the owners and Sprouts are in a conversation but nothing is finalized just yet.

In 2016, Ralph's market left the Indian Wells village. And "since that time residents have been asking, to have a supermarket return to that location," said the City Manager, Christopher Freeland.

The City Council has been advocating for a supermarket in that area.

"They recently went to a conference of shopping centers to help encourage sprouts and other grocery tenants to look at the annuals village, the property owners and mighty real estate has been an advocate for that as well," said Freeland.

The Conditional Use Permit is going to go to the planning commission in August, and then to the City Council in September. "And then hopefully, after that, we will see sprouts move forward with that just that location," said Freeland.

