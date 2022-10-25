Night adventure to take spectators into the world of bats

With bats being a staple of Halloween fun and decorations, people are getting the chance to see some up close on Saturday during a Bat Walk.

The Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center is co-sponsoring this event with Friends of the Desert Mountains.

It will be on Saturday, October 28 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. You are asked to arrive by 5:45 pm. The hike will take place on Cove Oasis Trailhead located at 54990 Avenue Madero in La Quinta.

During the bat walk, spectators will be able to track bats and learn all about them.

You should bring a flashlight, a blacklight, and water.

The walk is only about two miles in total through a 300-foot elevation gain. It will take people through the desert wash of La Quinta Cove.

Space is limited so RSVP by October 28.

The person with the best bat costume will win a prize.

For more information, you can call the Visitor Center at 760-862-9984.