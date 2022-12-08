Skip to Content
Riverside County holds State of the County after three-year hiatus

The Riverside County State of the County is being held on Thursday at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa where hundreds of people are expected to gather and discuss the county's growth and future opportunities.

This county event hasn't happened since 2018 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local leaders, businesses, nonprofits, and residents are expected to attend the event.

Registration and the Business Expo portion of the event will start at 8:00 a.m. The program will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Advanced tickets are no longer for sale online but you can purchase tickets at the door for $65.

There are expected to be speeches from Board Chairman Jeff Hewitt, Supervisor Karen Spiegel, and Supervisor V. Manual Perez.

“Riverside County is the fastest growing county in Southern California,” said Chairman Hewitt. “With a booming population and an emerging tech ecosystem, we are the premier location in Southern California for business investments. The State of the County event is a central gathering to share our tremendous growth and outlook for all of our businesses, nonprofits, and residents to see.”

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021.

