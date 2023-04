Fans came to watch the Coachella Valley Firebirds take on the Tucson Roadrunners at the Acrisure Arena for Round 1 Game 3.

Fans are excited to watch the team play in the team's first round of playoffs, knowing this is their first season to play in the valley.

Some of the outfits were "true firey fashion," as a fan would say, as fans came in their red to support their team.