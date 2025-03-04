Top players address media ahead of Main Draw play at 2025 BNP Paribas Open

Many of the top players in the sport of tennis addressed the media on Tuesday.

Alcaraz, a four-time grand slam champion, is seeking his third straight title in Indian Wells.

The Spanish superstar is the No. 2 seed this year behind No. 1 Alexander Zverev.

COCO GAUFF



No. 3 in the WTA rankings, the 20-year-old superstar is trying to become the first American woman to win at Indian Wells since 2001. Gauff reached the semis last year. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA @KenjiitoKESQ #IndianWells #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/v8wnuZH1M2 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 5, 2025

KESQ also got to catch up with 20-year-old American standout Coco Gauff.

Ranked No. 3 in the WTA, Gauff is the No. 3 seed in the tournament this year, trying to become the first American woman to win in Indian Wells since Serena Williams in 2001.

She was a semifinalist in 2024, her best finish at this tournament.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.