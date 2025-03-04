Top players address media ahead of Main Draw play at 2025 BNP Paribas Open
Many of the top players in the sport of tennis addressed the media on Tuesday.
CARLOS ALCARAZ— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 4, 2025
Always smiling with an infectious personality, the 21-year-old Spanish superstar is a 4x grand slam champion seeking a 3rd straight title at Indian Wells. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA @KenjiitoKESQ @carlosalcaraz #IndianWells #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/mkh5BXcn9V
Alcaraz, a four-time grand slam champion, is seeking his third straight title in Indian Wells.
The Spanish superstar is the No. 2 seed this year behind No. 1 Alexander Zverev.
COCO GAUFF— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 5, 2025
No. 3 in the WTA rankings, the 20-year-old superstar is trying to become the first American woman to win at Indian Wells since 2001. Gauff reached the semis last year. @KESQ @Tarp1969 @BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA @KenjiitoKESQ #IndianWells #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/v8wnuZH1M2
KESQ also got to catch up with 20-year-old American standout Coco Gauff.
Ranked No. 3 in the WTA, Gauff is the No. 3 seed in the tournament this year, trying to become the first American woman to win in Indian Wells since Serena Williams in 2001.
She was a semifinalist in 2024, her best finish at this tournament.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.