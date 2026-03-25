Local Dodgers fan shares love for team, hopes for another championship ahead of MLB Opening Day

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Mark Morocco has been a Dodgers fan for his whole life. He says his love for the team came from his mother who was born in the Pasadena area, down the street from Dodgers Stadium and he grew up going to the game since he was around four or five years old.

Now Morocco has been a crucial aspect of the Dodgers fandom for years with his dogs The Great Bambino and Bella Blue. Morocco first took Bambino to a Dodgers game in 2015 and throughout the years became recognized for bringing his dog decked out in Dodgers gear and sunglasses.

Last year, Bambino passed away and Morocco has since passed the torch to his other dog Bella Blue. As they've been a part of the Dodger fandom, they've worked to bring other Coachella Valley fans the ability to travel to Dodgers games.

Bella Blue

In 2016, Morocco created the Dodger Nation Palm Springs sports club. Through the club he helps give options for local to watch the Dodgers games and travel to games by bus.

With another season starting on Thursday, March 26, Morocco is looking forward to another year of visiting Dodgers games. As the Dodgers are 2024 and 2025 World Series Champions, all eyes are on the Los Angeles team to see if they can complete a "three-peat." It's a difficult feat Morocco believes they can achieve.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from Morocco on Opening Day and for continuing coverage on the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.