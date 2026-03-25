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San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams set for international game at Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Courtesy: NFL
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Published 10:05 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The San Francisco 49ers will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia this fall at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to the NFL on Wednesday.

The NFL has been slowly announcing its international matchups for the 2026-27 season, with eight other games yet to be announced.

The 49ers and Rams will play at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 in Melbourne, and with the 17-hour time difference the game will air on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates on the NFL international games and coverage throughout the football season.

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Kendall Flynn

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