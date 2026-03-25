Firebirds reach three-game winning streak with two-goal night from Jani Nyman

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds have ignited a three-game winning streak and started their four-game homestand on top. The Firebirds took on the Calgary Wranglers at Acrisure Arena, defeating the Wranglers 5-2.

The Wranglers started the game out on top and even with the Firebirds in terms of offensive opportunities, as they tied at 9-9 for shots on goal. But as the game progress, Coachella Valley picked up the pace.

Calgary had the first goal of the night with Dryden Hunt at 9:05, his 17th goal of the season. The Wranglers successfully held of the Firebirds attempts the rest of the period.

However, the second and third periods the Firebirds came back on top quickly and responded to the Wranglers attempts to take the win. Jani Nyman netted his first of the night at 1:54 in the second period, and it was followed by a Wranglers goal by Nick Cicek at 4:14.

After the second Calgary goal, that was the last the Firebirds saw from them on the board. Ty Nelson and Eduard Sale each buried a goal in the final minutes of the second period to reach 3-2. In the third period, at 2:15, Logan Morrison extended that lead for 4-2 on a powerplay.

Jani Nyman closed out the game for the Firebirds and sealed the deal, netted his second goal of the game with just over 30 seconds remaining for 5-2.

Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 39 to 24 Wednesday night and Firebirds Nikke Kokko had 22 saves on the night.

The Firebirds will stay at home for three more games. They'll face the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. PST at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all of your Coachella Valley Firebirds coverage.