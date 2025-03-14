Skip to Content
Local activists continue to demand action following RCDAS report and consultant interview

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In an exclusive on Thursday, News Channel 3's Luis Avila spoke with Kristen Hassen, the consultant hired to help Riverside County animal shelters, to discuss the RCDAS 2024 annual report and what the shelter is doing to address overcrowding and euthanasia rate concerns from activists.

Tonight, Alan Woodruff, a local animal activist, is reacting. 

Woodruff created a billboard off of Interstate 10 and Indian Canyon Drive, calling for action against animal euthanasia in county shelters. He's also a part of the lawsuit filed against the county for euthanasia rates.

