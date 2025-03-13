Skip to Content
Riverside County Department of Animal Services releases 2024 annual report

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting significant achievements in feline lifesaving, pet reunification, and community support programs.

As one of the nation’s highest-intake shelter systems, RCDAS took in over 31,000 dogs and cats, plus 4,000 small animals, livestock, and wildlife. In response, the department expanded spay/neuter programs, increased pet adoptions and reunifications, and transferred thousands of animals to rescue partners.

This comes as RCDAS continues to face scrutiny from local activists.

Luis Avila

