Last day to buy tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
After months of hard work, the St. Jude Dream Home is officially complete.
Tickets are on sale for the 2025 Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway until 4 p.m. today. Tickets are available now by calling 1-800-535-6748, or you can learn more at stjude.org/give/dream-home/coachella-valley.html.
For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and have the chance to win a brand-new house, along with other great prizes.
This year’s home, built again by GHA Companies, is located in the La Quinta Cove and is valued at approximately $725,000. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home is about 2,000 square feet and includes a two-car garage. It features a spacious single-story floor plan with an open-concept great room and an upgraded kitchen with an island and walk-in pantry.
Stay with News Channel 3 all day for live coverage to see who wins the bonus prizes and the home.