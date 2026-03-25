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Coachella Mayor resigns; City Council to decide next steps at future meeting

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Updated
today at 10:35 PM
Published 10:23 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)  - The city of Coachella is beginning its search for a new mayor.

It comes one night after former Mayor Steven Hernandez resigned after pleading guilty to one felony count of conflict of interest.

Dr. Frank Figueroa, Coachella Mayor Pro Tem, said council members now have 60 days to appoint someone to finish the current mayoral term, which ends in December, or to schedule a special election.

"That will be discussed at a future meeting where the City Council will discuss and have dialogue within the four members," Figueroa said.

Alan Carvalho, a local social advocate and frequent speaker at Coachella City Council meetings, said he's been waiting for this decision.

"We have been begging for this for a long time, and it's been a process," Carvalho said. "It happened and it's really a chance for the city to reboot.”

For now, Figueroa said the focus is on putting the community first.

“As a City Council, we need to help rebuild that trust," Figueroa said. "And ensure that public trust in its local public elected figures remains and is regrown.”

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