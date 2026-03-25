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Three people displaced after fire in Indio

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:09 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were displaced after a palm tree fire spread into a residential structure Wednesday afternoon in Indio.

The fire was first reported at around 5:15 p.m. on the 79000 Block of Bethpage Avenue.

"Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire, and the first arriving chief officer reported a palm tree on fire with extension into an adjacent structure," reads a post by CAL FIRE. "Firefighters confirmed that the fire had established in the attic space and additional engines were requested."

The American Red Cross was also requested to assist three adults who have been displaced.

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Jesus Reyes

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