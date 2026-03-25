Skip to Content
News

11-year-old boy airlifted after six injured in Indio Crash

KESQ
By
Published 9:51 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Six people are being treated for various injuries following a major crash on the border of Indio and Coachella. 

CAL FIRE says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. tonight at Avenue 48 and Dillon road near Grapefruit Boulevard at the edge of those two cities. 

Two cars were involved and 6 people were injured between the two vehicles.

Five of them with suffering minor to moderate injuries were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and one victim, Indio Police confirmed, was an 11-year-old boy with serious injuries that was transported by helicopter. 

No word on a cause of that crash tonight.

Stay with news channel 3 for any new updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Bruno Lopez-Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.