Fire burns 165 acres at Joshua Tree National Park, smoke visible in Coachella Valley
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire has burned approximately 165 acres at Joshua Tree National Park Friday afternoon.
According to Watch Duty, the fire was initially reported around the area of Nolina Cove Road & Lower Covington Flat Road.
By 12:30 p.m., the fire had burned 20 acres. By 1:45 p.m., the fire was mapped at 163 acres.
According to San Bernardino County Fire, there was no threat to structures as of 2:25 p.m.
Joshua Tree National Park (Update): #EurekaFire is currently holding within the retardant lines at 165 acres. No current structure threat. @CALFIREBDU @BLMca @JoshuaTreeNPS— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 30, 2025
Viewers in the west end of the Coachella Valley have reported seeing smoke.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.