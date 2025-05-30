Skip to Content
News

Fire burns 165 acres at Joshua Tree National Park, smoke visible in Coachella Valley

Alert California
By
Updated
today at 2:25 PM
Published 12:34 PM

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire has burned approximately 165 acres at Joshua Tree National Park Friday afternoon.

According to Watch Duty, the fire was initially reported around the area of Nolina Cove Road & Lower Covington Flat Road.

Viewer photo showing how the scene looks in Yucca Valley

By 12:30 p.m., the fire had burned 20 acres. By 1:45 p.m., the fire was mapped at 163 acres.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, there was no threat to structures as of 2:25 p.m.

Viewers in the west end of the Coachella Valley have reported seeing smoke.

Picture of smoke visible from Thousand Palms

Jesus Reyes

