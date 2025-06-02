Skip to Content
News

Council to vote on whether to appoint Doria Wilms as Desert Hot Springs’ city manager

Doria Wilms
City of Desert Hot Springs
Doria Wilms
By
Published 4:49 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Hot Springs City Council will vote on whether to appoint a longtime city staffer as its new city manager.

Doria Wilms appears set to become the new city manager of Desert Hot Springs. Wilms was unanimously appointed the acting city manager in February, following the retirement of Frank Luckino. The city council will vote on Tuesday on whether Wilms will fill the position permanently.

Wilms first joined the city's government in 2016. She started as a city clerk before filling a variety of positions in the city manager's office, including assistant city manager and deputy city manager.

She previously served as an interim city manager in 2023 following the resignation of Luke Rainey.

According to city documents, Wilms' salary will start at $242,000 and rise the next year to $253,000. The city council will conduct performance reviews in or around January 2026, June 2026, and yearly thereafter.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content