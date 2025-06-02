Council to vote on whether to appoint Doria Wilms as Desert Hot Springs’ city manager

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Hot Springs City Council will vote on whether to appoint a longtime city staffer as its new city manager.

Doria Wilms appears set to become the new city manager of Desert Hot Springs. Wilms was unanimously appointed the acting city manager in February, following the retirement of Frank Luckino. The city council will vote on Tuesday on whether Wilms will fill the position permanently.

Wilms first joined the city's government in 2016. She started as a city clerk before filling a variety of positions in the city manager's office, including assistant city manager and deputy city manager.

She previously served as an interim city manager in 2023 following the resignation of Luke Rainey.

According to city documents, Wilms' salary will start at $242,000 and rise the next year to $253,000. The city council will conduct performance reviews in or around January 2026, June 2026, and yearly thereafter.