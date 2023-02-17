Desert Hot Springs appoints Doria Wilms as interim city manager

Doria Wilms is now the interim city manager of Desert Hot Springs. The city appointed Wilms to the position following the resignation of Luke Rainey on Thursday.

City officials said Rainey is looking into retirement. He served the city in a multitude of capacities for more than 15 years. Rainey was appointed city manager in 2021.

"The City Council is grateful for the many years of dedicated service that Luke provided to the city and wishes him well into the future," reads a news release by the city.

The city council unanimously voted to appoint Wilms to the position effective immediately.

Wilms joined the city in 2016 as deputy city clerk. She has worked her way up the city's chain of command, with her most recent appointment to the position of Deputy City Manager in 2021.

“I am honored to be appointed as Interim City Manager and under the leadership of the City Council I look forward to working beside a team of dedicated staff and the community as we continue to move Desert Hot Springs forward,” said Wilms.

“The City Council has full confidence in Doria’s experience and ability to lead staff and continue the forward momentum in our city,” said Mayor Scott Matas. “As a lifelong resident of Desert Hot Springs, she brings a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge and passion, which is reflected in her decision-making and interactions with the community and other stakeholders.”

He continued, “We are pleased to make this appointment from within the halls of City Hall to maintain continuity, while we focus on next steps toward recruitment for the next City Manager” he concluded.