Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate reopening of Indio’s iconic Burger Box

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Indio will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the iconic Burger Box.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Monday at 9 a.m. at the restaurant's original location along Indio Boulevard.

The Burger Box closed its doors after 70 years in business late last year.

“When you lose a staple in the valley it kind of sucks because you shouldn’t fix something that is not broken,” said Amber Hepler, a customer, told News Channel 3 in October.

It is now under the ownership of Yolanda Ruiz and her family. Yolanda worked at Burger Box for 24 years.

“Burger Box has long been more than a restaurant as it quickly became a landmark for locals and travelers alike,” said Mayor Glenn Miller. “We are thrilled to have Burger Box reopen in Indio, especially under the leadership of someone as committed to the community as Yolanda Ruiz.”

The city invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting and celebrate the return of the Indio institution.