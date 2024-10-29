Burger Box customers say goodbye

We're told a family favorite in Indio, Burger Box, on Indio Boulevard is closing its doors.

Originally opened in 1954, the Burger Box has been a longstanding pillar of the Coachella Valley community.

“When you lose a staple in the valley it kind of sucks because you shouldn’t fix something that is not broken,” said Amber Hepler, customer.

Hepler has been to the Burger Box more times than she can count.

"The old Indio dune buggy used to be behind us so we’ve been eating here well for dinner, lots of lots of nights,” said Hepler.

But, Hepler isn’t the only one who has been coming back for the tasty burgers and fries. Don Hibbits has been to this hole in the wall restaurant since he was fifteen years old.

“All of the little mom and pop shops like this one right here, they can’t survive these days, you know we need a better economy.”

According to commercial real estate site LoopNet, it appears that the property is up for sale for a total of 2 million dollars, including Burger box and all of its other fixtures. The owner has declined to comment on their plans.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.