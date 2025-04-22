Tracking mild weather ahead cooler weather this weekend

Happy Earth Day! Temperatures today are very comfortable with dry weather and mild winds. This is the type of April weather that the Coachella Valley is famous for. Overall, conditions are fair today and will stay fair over the coming days. We are tracking a slight uptick in our winds tomorrow, making for a breezy Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will remain mostly stable this week, with very slight cooling each day. Temperatures will return to the 80s by Friday with some breezy weather in store for the weekend. Expect a cool and somewhat windy Friday and Saturday night. Make sure to dress/pack accordingly for Stagecoach, given the temperatures. Our temperature outlook shows us that temperatures will be mostly near the seasonal average in roughly a week from now.

As mentioned before, highs will very subtly fall this week, returning to the 80s by Friday. Highs will stay in the 80s for Stagecoach with some breezes to boot, so be sure to keep that in mind as you make your plans. Highs will gradually warm back up into the 90s by the early to middle part of next week.