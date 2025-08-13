Palm Springs bookstore reopens in a new location after A/C problem

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A new chapter for the Best Bookstore in Palm Springs begins as it has officially reopened at its new location after weeks of air conditioning issues forced the owners to leave its former space.

The store’s A/C unit was vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. With no repairs made by the landlord and triple-digit heat, owners Paul Carr and Sarah Lacy decided to relocate.

Now open at 113 La Plaza, right next to White Llama Arts & Crafts, the new space offers a much cooler place for customers to grab a book.

