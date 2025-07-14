Skip to Content
Palm Springs bookstore struggling after A/C vandalism

Published 10:08 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs has been without A/C for two weeks, after its air conditioning system was vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. This comes amid hot, triple-digit temperatures.

This is impacting sales and forcing the owners to reduce hours.

Adding to the frustration, the bookstore’s owners say the landlord is not assisting with repairs or replacement of the damaged unit.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

