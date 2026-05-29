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Cooler Weather Fades as Triple Digits Return to the Desert

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Published 3:37 PM

Another cooler and occasionally gusty day across the Coachella Valley as we wrap up the work week and our final few days of May. 

Get ready for a gradual warming trend returning to the mix this weekend as the low pressure system responsible for our recent cooler/windier weather finally moves east/northeast.

Highs climb from the middle 80s today into the 90s Saturday, with many returning to about 100 degrees by Sunday. Afternoon breezes will still develop each day, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, but winds won't be nearly as strong as earlier this week.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures hold pretty steady in the lower 100s with lots of sunshine and only minor day-to-day fluctuations. Tuesday, offshore winds kick up just a tad more. 

If you're heading toward the coast over the weekend--prepare for windy conditions over the Banning Pass and expect areas of late PM/early AM low clouds and fog to linger through the weekend. 

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Katie Boer

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