One person taken to trauma center after vehicle fire on I-10 near Indian Canyon Drive

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was taken to a trauma center after a vehicle fire Monday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs.

The incident was first reported at a little after 1:45 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the driver exited the off-ramp for unknown reasons and made contact with the barrier wall. The vehicle caught on fire. The driver was able to be pulled out.

CHP said the driver sustained "multi-traumatic major injuries." CAL FIRE confirmed the patient was transported to a trauma center in unknown condition.

The incident is not impacting traffic on the I-10 but is affecting the on-ramp/off-ramp.

