PSPD investigating homicide

today at 4:52 PM
Published 3:31 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Police are investigating a homicide near Avenida Cerca and Corazon Avenue in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates area.

PSPD officers were called to the scene Friday morning with reports that there was a body in the roadway.

They found a victim who was dead at the scene.

Officers say they currently have a person of interest in custody; however, they are continuing their investigation.

