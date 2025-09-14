Police clearing scene after bomb threat in downtown Palm Springs

Update 4:44 p.m. : Palm Springs Police are clearing the scene after police dogs did not detect explosives. Suspect vehicle being removed from the scene.

Update: Palm Springs Police have confirmed a suspect is in custody. The area remains closed.

Original Report:

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Roads have been closed as police investigate a possible bomb threat outside a business in Downtown Palm Springs.

North Palm Canyon from Tahquitz Canyon to Arenas Road, and North Indian Canyon from La Plaza to Belardo Road have been shut down by police.

Witness reports suggest a man drove up to a restaurant, and claimed the vehicle contained a bomb.

Our cameras have captured a suspect vehicle parked in the middle of Palm Canyon Drive, outside of Jimmy B’s Palm Springs and the Sonny Bono Statue, being checked by police and dogs.

We have reached out to the Palm Springs Police Department for more information, including whether or not any suspects have been taken into custody as a result of that threat.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates in this breaking story.