Palm Springs police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash on East San Rafael Drive just west of North Avenida Caballeros Tuesday night.

The accident occurred just before 9:00 p.m., and police say they arrived at the scene to find an adult male in the roadway who had been hit by an SUV. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene.

Police immediately closed off East San Rafael from Eucalyptus Drive to North Avenida Caballeros to investigate, and as of 11:30 p.m., police estimated that the road would remain closed for another two to three hours as they worked to complete their investigation.

Police also report that the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and was cooperative. They add that alcohol or drugs are not a factor at this time.

