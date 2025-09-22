New shopping center in Cathedral City fuels traffic concerns amid ongoing road construction

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A new Chipotle has officially opened in Cathedral City as part of the Cathedral Cove Center, a major new shopping development along Highway 111 and Date Palm Drive. The center, which broke ground in late 2023, includes a Starbucks and other upcoming businesses like, Farmer Boys, and Circle K. The $20 million project was approved by city officials in mid-2023 and aims to bring more dining and retail options to the area.

While the opening has been met with enthusiasm from residents, it has also sparked concerns about increased traffic in an already busy corridor. Ongoing roadwork along East Palm Canyon Drive near the new shopping center is adding to congestion, especially during peak hours.

